Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 217 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,835.50 ($46.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,772.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,738.46. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

