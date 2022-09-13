Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

