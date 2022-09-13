Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $22.14. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3,846 shares.

Specifically, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

