DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.