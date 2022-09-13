Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.52. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 54,044 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

