Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Raised by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Elevance Health worth $377,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $493.66 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.39 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

