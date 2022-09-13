Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

