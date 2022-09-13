Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Increased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

