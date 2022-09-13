Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE ESBA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
