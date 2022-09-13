Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,829 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.48% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $110,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

