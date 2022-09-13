Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) versus PPL (NYSE:PPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% PPL 11.32% 6.90% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 4 6 0 2.60

Dividends

PPL has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A PPL $5.78 billion 3.84 -$1.48 billion $0.98 30.78

Enel Generación Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PPL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPL beats Enel Generación Chile on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.