Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.8% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $83,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.