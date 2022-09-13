Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 912 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $13,816.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TRDA opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
