Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 912 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $13,816.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,769,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,460,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,362,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.