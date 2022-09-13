Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

