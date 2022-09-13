Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.87. 3,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

