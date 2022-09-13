Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,360 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

