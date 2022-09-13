Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

