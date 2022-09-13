Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,634,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $665.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $873.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $667.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

