Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 6.01% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCM opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Profile

