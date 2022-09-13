Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,784,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
