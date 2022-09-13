Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 148,422 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

