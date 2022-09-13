Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,493 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 588,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 168,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $107,478,000 after buying an additional 133,404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 253,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.