Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,171 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $696.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $667.73 and a 200 day moving average of $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

