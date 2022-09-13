Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

