Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $2.07 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVDA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

