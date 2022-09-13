Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $2.33 Million in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.