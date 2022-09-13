Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $3.80 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,987 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

