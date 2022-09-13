Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

