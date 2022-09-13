Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

