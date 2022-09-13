Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $5.27 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

