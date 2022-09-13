Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $7.44 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 302,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,242,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,950,000 after buying an additional 260,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 85,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $353.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

