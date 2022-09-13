Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $7.71 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 415,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,809,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,003,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,392,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,473,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

