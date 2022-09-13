Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

