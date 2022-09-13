Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $360.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.20 and a 200 day moving average of $366.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

