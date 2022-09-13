Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

