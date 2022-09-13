Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

KO stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

