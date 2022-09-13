Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

