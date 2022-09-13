Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,674,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 792,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

