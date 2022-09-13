Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

