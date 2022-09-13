Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

