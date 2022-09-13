Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,014 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.