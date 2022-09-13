Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,542 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

