Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,832 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 375,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

