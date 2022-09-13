Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $23.66 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,659,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VOO stock opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

