Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

