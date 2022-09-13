Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

