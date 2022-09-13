Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

