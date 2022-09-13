Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CAT opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

