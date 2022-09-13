Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238,549 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.