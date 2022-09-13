Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

